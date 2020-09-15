NEPA Overhaul Hinders Environmental Justice, Advocates Say

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's overhaul of the National Environmental Policy Act — the "magna carta" of federal environmental laws — took away crucial weapons in the fight for environmental justice, advocacy groups tell Law360. President Donald Trump boasted that the changes, the most significant alterations to the law's regulations in more than 40 years, would make it easier for developers to get major infrastructure projects built. But advocates say the revisions eliminated key tools to protect the interests of vulnerable populations. One of the most significant changes in the new NEPA rules, which took effect Monday, is shrinking the picture federal agencies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS