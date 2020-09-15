Colo. Public Health Dept. Says Arch Mine Suit Not Time Barred

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment urged a federal court to preserve its ability to hold an Arch Resources Inc.-affiliated mine accountable for potential air pollution permit violations even if the court determines green groups waited too long to challenge the mine's air permits under federal law. In an amicus brief filed Friday, the department told the court that defendants Mountain Coal Co. has misconstrued precedent to argue that WildEarth Guardians, the Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity waited too long to file claims the mine failed to obtain Clean Air Act permits prior to expansion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS