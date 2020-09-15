Trump Wants Assange Jailed To Keep Him Quiet, Atty Testifies

Law360, London (September 15, 2020, 5:43 PM BST) -- U.S. President Donald Trump wants Julian Assange jailed on espionage and computer hacking charges "to keep him quiet," a lawyer testifying on Assange's behalf said at the WikiLeaks founder's extradition hearing in London on Tuesday. Eric Lewis, a senior partner at law firm Lewis Baach Kaufmann Middlemiss PLLC in Washington, D.C., gave evidence during the second week of the four-week hearing at London's Central Criminal Court, claiming the "politically motivated" prosecution of Assange is part of Trump's efforts to distract attention from rumors that his 2016 presidential election campaign was aided by foreign powers. Lewis said he believed Trump "felt his legitimacy was being...

