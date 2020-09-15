Uber Kicks Off Court Fight Over London License Renewal

Law360, London (September 15, 2020, 5:12 PM BST) -- Uber urged a London court on Tuesday to find it "fit and proper" to hold a license for operating in the British capital, arguing that it has rolled out several improvements to its systems and made structural changes to meet regulatory concerns. Uber said Tuesday it has addressed concerns raised by the Transport for London and is "fit and proper" to hold a license for operating in the British capital. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Tim Ward QC, counsel for Uber London Ltd., said at Westminster Magistrates' Court that his client has taken "prompt, decisive and coordinated action" to address the concerns raised...

