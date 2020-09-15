ISPs Can't Favor Some Apps Under EU Net Neutrality Rules

Law360, London (September 15, 2020, 6:51 PM BST) -- Europe's highest court on Tuesday said internet providers that prioritize certain online traffic violate the bloc's net neutrality law, in the first-ever decision interpreting rules designed to stop telecoms from choking or accelerating internet speeds. The European Court of Justice said internet access providers can't sell plans favoring certain online applications and services by not counting their data consumption toward consumers' caps. Consumers' internet speeds typically plummet once they reach their data limit, but some telecoms sell internet packages where popular apps are "zero-rated" and continue to operate as normal, even if customers have exceeded their data cap. In a landmark ruling,...

