Atlas Holdings Grabs Printing Co. LSC Out Of Ch. 11

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt commercial printing company LSC Communications on Tuesday announced it has struck a deal to sell its assets to private equity firm Atlas Holdings LLC, which is being supported by a group of LSC's creditors in its credit-cash bid. If the deal is approved by the bankruptcy court, Connecticut-based Atlas and the lenders will acquire LSC's printing business for a $63.4 million credit bid and an unspecified amount of cash, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by LSC Tuesday. "Through this transaction, we will be able to move ahead with an improved balance sheet and a more sustainable capital...

