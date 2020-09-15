Shellfishers Say Wash. Aquaculture 'Chaotic' Without Permit

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Shellfish industry groups on Monday asked the Ninth Circuit to overturn a Washington federal judge's order partially vacating a nationwide Clean Water Act permit used for commercial shellfish aquaculture, saying the decision if left untouched would produce a "chaotic permitting system" in the state. U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik in June vacated the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Nationwide Permit 48 in Washington state based on green groups' claims that the Corps failed to perform an adequate environmental review. But the judge "improperly minimized" that review, in addition to overlooking an "extensive" analysis that was performed, Taylor Shellfish Co. Inc. and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS