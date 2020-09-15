Georgia Defends Delayed Election For District Atty Opening

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Georgia's governor can bypass the planned Nov. 3 election of a district attorney and instead appoint a successor under a state law that works in tandem with Georgia's constitution, the state argued in the Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday. Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are trying to reverse a federal district court's order for the state to hold a Nov. 3 election for a district attorney position vacated in February. The state wanted instead to appoint someone to the role and have a special election for the seat in two years, but a qualified candidate and several...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS