NY High Court Nixes Challenge To NYC's Property Tax System

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 10:41 AM EDT) -- New York's highest state court said Tuesday that it won't consider an appeal asserting New York City's property tax system discriminates against low-income and minority homeowners, ruling that there's no substantial constitutional question involved. The New York State Court of Appeals dismissed Tuesday a motion for an appeal that asserted New York City's property tax system is discriminatory toward low-income and minority homeowners. The New York State Court of Appeals dismissed the motion for an appeal by Tax Equity Now New York, or TENNY, finding there wasn't a substantial constitutional question "directly involved" in the case. TENNY, an advocacy group, had argued...

