A.J. Gallagher Sues Alliant In Chancery Over Client Raids

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Insurance broker Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. filed a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court on Monday accusing private equity-backed Alliant Insurance Services Inc. of unlawfully poaching its customers and employees. The Illinois-based Gallagher sued Alliant and its private equity owner, Stone Point Capital LLC, claiming that Alliant is engaged in "ongoing unlawful attacks" on its client base, has stolen confidential information, and copied Gallagher documents, "rebranding them as Alliant's." As of the lawsuit's filing, Alliant has "unlawfully taken 39 employees and in excess of 80 clients from Gallagher, all as part of a long-standing and ongoing illicit scheme to steal new...

