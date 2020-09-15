WTO Finds Trump's China Tariffs Flouted Global Trade Rules

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 1:13 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's wave of duties imposed against China in 2018 violated global trade rules, a World Trade Organization panel found Tuesday, issuing a call for both countries to resolve their protracted economic battle. In a 66-page decision, the panel found that the administration's 25% tariffs on more than $200 billion worth of Chinese goods unfairly singled out Beijing, violating the WTO's core "most favored nation" rules, which forbid countries from discriminating between their trading partners. "The additional duties apply only to products from China and thus fail to accord to products originating in China an advantage granted to the like...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS