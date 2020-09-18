Brexit Prompts Brussels Boutique To Launch London Office

Law360, London (September 18, 2020, 7:30 PM BST) -- Brussels antitrust and trade boutique Van Bael & Bellis has opened an office in London after receiving the green light from the Solicitors Regulation Authority as the Brexit transition period winds down. The London team will focus on international trade and customs law, U.K. and EU competition law and investment treaty arbitration. The thee-partner office will be led by managing partner Philippe De Baere with one new hire joining from Baker McKenzie. VBB is citing post Brexit opportunities as the reason for its London launch. As the U.K.'s exit from the European Union inches closer, many businesses will be weighing how they...

