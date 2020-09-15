Feds Say Traders Exploited Market Rules In Spoofing Scheme

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Former Deutsche Bank futures traders James Vorley and Cedric Chanu exploited "basic rules of supply and demand" to manipulate the precious metals market in a yearslong spoofing conspiracy that constituted criminal wire fraud, federal prosecutors told a Chicago jury Tuesday. In opening statements, prosecutors said Vorley and Chanu placed billions of dollars' worth of fraudulent precious metals futures contracts on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange between 2008 and 2013 to fake supply or demand and bend market prices in directions more favorable to trades they were genuinely planning to execute. Vorley and Chanu, however, say the government is giving the jury an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS