Fed. Circ. Overrides EDTX's 'Clearly Wrong' Transfer Denial

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday transferred a Taiwanese company's patent infringement suit against a rival company and HP Inc. to California, after finding a Texas federal judge was "clearly wrong" to keep the suit in his court. Neither patent owner Largan Precision Co. Ltd. nor alleged infringers HP and Ability Opto-Electronics Technology Co. Ltd. have any tie to the Eastern District of Texas, but there are multiple connections to the Northern District of California, the panel said. It granted HP's petition for a writ of mandamus, overriding U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III's transfer denial. "We hold that HP has shown...

