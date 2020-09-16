MGM Grand Says It Fired Dealer Over Marked Cards, Not Bias

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT) -- MGM Grand Detroit terminated a card dealer for marking playing cards with her fingernail, not because of a disability, the company has argued in a bid to toss the former dealer's discrimination lawsuit in Michigan federal court. The company urged the court to dismiss the lawsuit Monday, arguing that it fired the ex-employee for scratching every ace in a deck of cards, in violation of company policy and state gaming regulations, and not because of her need to take leave to treat her hypothyroidism. To that end, MGM argued, the ex-dealer had not shown a connection between her firing and her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS