Feds Side With Ex-KPMG Partner Seeking Lighter Sentence

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors supported the efforts of a former KPMG partner seeking a leaner sentence after pleading guilty to an illicit auditing scheme, telling a New York federal court Tuesday that he should receive less prison time than the 27- to 33-month guidelines. The offense committed by David Britt was "incredibly serious," but case law and sentencing regulations allow the court to determine his sentence in line with those of his co-conspirators, who were "arguably more culpable" but received much lighter sentences, prosecutors argued in a sentencing memo. "In light of the previous sentences handed down in this case, as well as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS