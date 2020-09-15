DOJ Defends Clearance Of Co-Op's $433M Dean Foods Buy

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has told an Illinois federal judge to disregard the lone commenter weighing in on a deal to allow cooperative Dairy Farmers of America to move ahead with its $433 million purchase of assets from bankrupt milk producer Dean Foods, saying his remarks don't change the analysis of the transaction. The DOJ's filing Monday is part of the Tunney Act process by which it must submit merger clearance deals for public scrutiny and court approval regarding a settlement's public interest implications. In this case, Judge Gary S Feinerman is weighing the implications of allowing DFA to purchase...

