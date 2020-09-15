Paul Weiss, Dentons Steer Kraft Heinz's $3.2B Cheese Biz Sale

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 12:56 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss-guided Kraft Heinz said Tuesday it will sell huge slices of its cheese business to Dentons-led French dairy giant Lactalis, in a $3.2 billion deal. A U.S.-based affiliate of the France-headquartered Lactalis will be taking over Kraft Heinz Co.'s Cracker Barrel, Polly-O and Breakstone's brands, among others. The brands had earned the Pittsburgh-based food giant approximately $1.8 billion in sales over the last year, according to a statement. "The transaction will enable us to build sustainable competitive advantage in businesses where we have stronger brand equity," Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio said in the Tuesday statement. Among the brands Kraft Heinz is keeping...

