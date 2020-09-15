FCC Prioritizes Paper Trails In Revamped Hearing Process

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has cemented changes to its notoriously lengthy in-house trial process, moving many live adjudicatory hearings to a written briefing system and making it easier for staff to line up relevant written testimony. In an order adopted Friday but released Monday, the FCC said it would prioritize documents instead of in-person questioning, allow FCC staff to steer the development of a written record, and let proceedings skip an intermediate opinion when the full commission could simply issue a final determination. "The commission has observed that such trial-type hearings are costly and impose significant burdens and delays on both...

