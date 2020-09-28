King & Spalding Adds 2 Ex-Baker McKenzie Attys in Houston

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP has bolstered its corporate, finance and investment practice group in Houston with the addition of two partners who formerly practiced with Baker McKenzie. Heath Trisdale and Michael Hamilton joined the firm earlier this month and reunited with former Baker McKenzie colleague Jonathan Newton, who joined King & Spalding in August. Trisdale spent about 7 1/2 years at Baker McKenzie, while Hamilton practiced at the firm for 6 1/2 years and Newton for about 27 years. The attorneys will work closely together, and Newton told Law360 on Monday that was a consideration for the group when considering a new...

