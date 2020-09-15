Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Irrelevant' Public Charge Dictionary Spat Irks 9th Circ. Judge

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 11:29 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appointed by President Donald Trump pressed immigration advocates Tuesday on their definition of "public charge" and repeatedly questioned why they didn't cite a dictionary example calling churchgoers a "minister's charge," prompting another judge on the panel to call the issue "quite irrelevant."

During a video conferencing hearing, U.S. Circuit Judge Lawrence VanDyke, who was nominated by Trump last year and assumed the bench in January after a bruising confirmation battle, repeatedly pointed to the 1828 Webster's Dictionary definition of public charge, which uses the example "Thus the people of a parish are called the ministers [sic] charge."...

