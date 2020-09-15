GAO Finds Navy Wrongly Awarded $7M Security Guard Deal

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Navy didn't reasonably evaluate revised bids for a $7 million contract for guards at two Florida facilities, the U.S. Government Accountability Office ruled, sustaining a security company's protest of the deal, according to a decision released Tuesday. The GAO sided with Patronus Systems Inc., saying the Navy wrongly concluded that W&W Protection LLC's final bid fixed deficiencies with its staffing plan, which a technical evaluation team identified in the company's initial proposal. W&W's revised staffing plan fails to account for non-productive hours that full-time employees would spend attending training and completing administrative tasks as required by the Navy's July...

