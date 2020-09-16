Texas Justices Question If Utility Injury Suit Ended Too Soon

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Texas Supreme Court justices on Wednesday questioned whether a personal injury lawsuit was prematurely ended in light of conflicting evidence on whether a hole left in the ground when a utility pole was removed had been filled in before the alleged injury. Utility provider AEP Texas Central Co. and the construction company it subcontracted to remove the pole, T&D Solutions LLC, argue a lower court wrongly revived Marta Arredondo's personal injury lawsuit. AEP and T&D each appealed to the state's high court in February 2019, complaining about the Fourth Court of Appeals' decision. AEP argues that the contract doesn't leave...

