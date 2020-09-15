Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. Presses Truck Makers In Trailer Definition Dispute

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT) -- A panel of D.C. Circuit judges Tuesday questioned whether truck trailers should be exempt from federal government regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, noting that trailers are on roads even if they aren't "self-propelled."

Elisabeth S. Theodore of Arnold & Porter, counsel for Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association Inc., told the panel in oral arguments that trailers should be exempt from a 2016 rule issued jointly by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that set fuel efficiency and GHG standards for truck trailers and other medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

The rule sought to impose requirements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!