DC Circ. Presses Truck Makers In Trailer Definition Dispute

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT) -- A panel of D.C. Circuit judges Tuesday questioned whether truck trailers should be exempt from federal government regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, noting that trailers are on roads even if they aren't "self-propelled." Elisabeth S. Theodore of Arnold & Porter, counsel for Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association Inc., told the panel in oral arguments that trailers should be exempt from a 2016 rule issued jointly by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that set fuel efficiency and GHG standards for truck trailers and other medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The rule sought to impose requirements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS