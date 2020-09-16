Commerce Mulls Turkish Steel Wire Duties In Subsidies Row

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce announced it was mulling over placing duties as high as 135.06% on Turkish imports of a steel wire commonly used in bridge construction, saying the products were illegally subsidized by the Turkish government. Commerce released the preliminary figures on Tuesday, marking an early win for three domestic producers of prestressed concrete steel wire strand, a flexible product used to strengthen concrete structures including bridge decks, concrete panels, structural supports and roof trusses. The department determined that Turkish producers received a 14.44% subsidization rate, but handed down an initial 135.06% rate against Celik Halat ve Tel San...

