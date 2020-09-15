Ex-Colts Player Takes Plea In NFL Health Plan Fraud Case

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT) -- A former linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts became the latest NFL player to cop a plea in a criminal case alleging retired players tried to bilk a health care plan out of over $3 million. On Tuesday, Darrell Reid, who played in the Colts' 2007 Super Bowl win and also played for a year with the Denver Broncos, asked a Kentucky federal court for a new arraignment to plead to one count of committing wire and health care fraud, one of three charges he faced in a July 2020 indictment. Reid's plea, which will be done via video conference from his...

