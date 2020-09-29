House Panel Advances Bill To Limit Exec Bonuses In Ch. 11

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 11:04 PM EDT) -- The House Judiciary Committee advanced a Democrat-backed bill to the full chamber Tuesday that would limit the bonuses doled out to senior executives of companies in Chapter 11 while improving protections for the benefits of rank-and-file workers in bankruptcy, a measure touted as a necessary remedy for inequalities in the restructuring process. Democrats on the committee said that H.R. 7370 — or the Protecting Employees and Retirees in Business Bankruptcies Act of 2020 — is a much-needed fix for the challenges faced by workers whose employers have sought protection under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code that would better balance the...

