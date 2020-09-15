Trump Picks NTIA Adviser To Fill O'Rielly's FCC Seat

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has nominated a replacement for FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly after declining to renew the sitting Republican commissioner for a new term, pulling fresh blood from the ranks of a sibling agency in the executive branch instead. The White House announced late Tuesday that it selected Nathan A. Simington to serve as one of the FCC's five members, replacing O'Rielly, who must vacate the position by January. Simington currently serves as a senior adviser on 5G security and supply chains at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. Prior to Simington's foray into government service, he worked as senior counsel to...

