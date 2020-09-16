Uber Exec Admits Missteps, 'Disastrous' ID Fraud Probe

Law360, London (September 16, 2020, 7:28 PM BST) -- An Uber executive acknowledged in a London court Wednesday that the company's initial audits into cases of fraud by its drivers were "far from perfect," but that it tried to be as clear and transparent as possible with the British capital's transport authority. Jamie Heywood, Uber's regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe, said at Westminster Magistrates' Court that the company's November 2018 audit, aimed at identifying instances of fraudulent driver accounts, was "disastrous" as it missed the bulk of cases that were later uncovered. Uber London Ltd. is seeking to persuade Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram that it...

