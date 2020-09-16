Renamed Country Band 'Lady A' Hit With Fresh TM Suit

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A longtime blues singer fired back Tuesday against a lawsuit launched by the popular country band formerly known as Lady Antebellum over the "Lady A" moniker, slapping them with a countersuit in Washington federal court that claims the trio has "usurped" her name and caused her to lose business. In a 13-page complaint, Anita White of Kent, Washington, accuses Tennessee-based, Grammy Award-winning band members Charles Kelley, David Haywood and Hillary Scott and their company Lady A Entertainment LLC of ripping off the "Lady A" mark, even though they knew she has performed under the moniker for more than three decades....

