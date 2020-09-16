Ship Owner Says Law Firm Gave Bad Advice On Fuel Lien

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Singapore-based ship owner accused a Maine law firm of negligence for advising it to resolve a lien stemming from a fuel supply dispute when the law was actually unsettled as to whether it had to pay or had other options. ST Engineering Marine Ltd. said that when a debt dispute arose over a vessel it owned, the M/V Nova Star, the advice it got from Thompson MacColl & Bass LLC attorneys didn't reflect uncertainty in the law, in a complaint filed Tuesday in Maine federal court. The M/V Nova Star had been arrested in 2015 by a fuel supplier, according...

