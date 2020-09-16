House Panel Blames Boeing, FAA For 737 Max Crashes

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Boeing's miscalculated engineering and deceptive tactics and the Federal Aviation Administration's oversight lapses led to two fatal crashes of the 737 Max that killed 346 people, a Democrat-led House panel said Wednesday, calling for tighter regulatory controls in U.S. aircraft safety certification. The House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee's Democratic majority issued a 238-page final report following an 18-month investigation that not only found Boeing had an outsized role in vetting the safety of its own aircraft and intentionally misled regulators, but also accused the FAA of being asleep at the wheel on oversight. The 737 Max jets at the center of...

