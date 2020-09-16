Online Fitness Biz Pedals Forward After $450M Round

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- With the help of Latham and Silicon Legal, online fitness platform Zwift nabbed $450 million in a funding round led by private equity firm KKR, which will be used to ramp up the development of software and market its hardware, the company said Wednesday. Long Beach, California-based Zwift, advised by Silicon Legal Strategy and Latham & Watkins LLP, said that KKR & Co. Inc., guided by Sidley Austin LLP, was joined in the Series C financing by other new investors Permira's Growth Opportunities Fund I, Specialized Bicycle Components' Zone 5 Ventures fund and the Amazon Alexa Fund. Existing investors True, Highland...

