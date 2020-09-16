UPenn Workers Want Green Light For Huge ERISA Class

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Former University of Pennsylvania workers have asked a Keystone State federal judge to certify a class of 20,000 people who allegedly lost money because the school let them sink their retirement savings into shoddy investments, saying courts have had no problem granting class certification in "nearly identical" cases. In their motion Tuesday, the workers told the court that the proposed class satisfied the requirements for certification outlined in Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. The workers are looking to represent anyone who participated in the three Penn retirement plans since August 2010 in their Employee Retirement Income Security...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS