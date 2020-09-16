9th Circ. Questions NLRB Illegal-Picket Finding

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel seemed skeptical Wednesday of a National Labor Relations Board ruling that a cleaning company legally fired workers who protested outside a job site, questioning whether janitors could ever mount a protected demonstration under the board's view of the law. NLRB attorney Kellie Isbell argued that workers for Ortiz Janitorial Services lost the National Labor Relations Act's protest protections by urging a radio station whose offices they cleaned — but which did not directly employ them — to back their demands for higher wages and an end to on-the-job sexual harassment because they were engaged in an illegal "secondary"...

