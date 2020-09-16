NJ Staffing Co. To Pay $345K For Unpaid H-1B Worker Wages

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey staffing company agreed to pay $345,000 in back wages plus interest to settle claims that it failed to appropriately pay current and former H-1B temporary foreign workers, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The DOJ said Tuesday that the settlement ends claims that Savantis Solutions LLC, formerly known as Vedicsoft Solutions LLC, didn't appropriately pay its H-1B workers the wages listed on their labor applications as required by federal law. According to the agreement, Savantis will hire an independent third-party monitor, approved by the DOJ, to audit its payroll to ensure that H-1B workers are being consistently...

