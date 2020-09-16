Microsoft Cuts $3M Deal To End Feds' Hiring Probe

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 1:27 PM EDT) -- Microsoft Corp. has agreed to shell out $3 million and keep close tabs on its hiring practices to resolve an investigation by the federal government contracts watchdog into whether the tech giant unlawfully gave the cold shoulder to nonwhite job applicants. In a deal styled as an "early resolution conciliation agreement," the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs agreed to cut short its ongoing look into whether Microsoft's hiring practices resulted in too many Asian, Hispanic and African American applicants getting passed over. The investigation spanned at least 10 Microsoft locations, including its corporate headquarters in Redmond,...

