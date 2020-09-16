School District Inks $2.6M Deal With Union In Sick Leave Fight

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Colorado school district has agreed to pay nearly $2.6 million to resolve a union's class action claiming it ran afoul of a collective bargaining agreement by ending a sick leave bank benefit with roughly 7,800 unused days and offering a short-term disability policy instead. In their motion Tuesday, the Douglas County Federation of Teachers and Douglas County School District asked a Colorado federal judge to grant their settlement agreement his final blessing, bringing an end to the seven-year litigation over the sick leave benefits. "The settlement agreement eliminates significant litigation risk and provides for prompt recovery at a time when...

