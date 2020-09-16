Former Atlanta CFO Charged With Fraud, Obstructing IRS Audit

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A former chief financial officer for the city of Atlanta has been charged with tax crimes, theft from the government and illegal possession of machine guns, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. A former CFO for the city of Atlanta is accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of tax crimes and theft from the government. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Former Atlanta CFO Jim Beard is accused by the DOJ of filing false tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service and defrauding the city of thousands of dollars in a multiyear scheme to use its revenue for his own personal benefit,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS