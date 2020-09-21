Indonesian Airline Sued In London Over £10M Plane Bill

Law360, London (September 21, 2020, 7:30 PM BST) -- Engineering business Goshawk Aviation Ltd. has hit an Indonesian low-cost airline with litigation in the English courts, seeking more than £10 million ($12.8 million) allegedly owed on seven Boeing jet leasing agreements. According to the High Court claim, seven separate aircraft lease agreements for Boeing 737s were inked with PT Lion Mentari Tbk between 2015 and 2020. Lion Air agreed to put down a deposit of £5.5 million for the lease agreements, the recently public claim said. Goshawks and eight of its affiliates say they are owed sums ranging from £1.6 million to £2.5 million under the lease agreements for breach of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS