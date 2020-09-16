Contractor's Insurer Must Cover FirstEnergy In Gas Leak Suits

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Valley Forge Insurance Co. must cover FirstEnergy's defense in lawsuits over a gas leak at a Pittsburgh-area power plant that killed or injured several contract workers, an Ohio federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying First Energy was an "additional insured" under the policy held by the workers' employer. U.S. District Judge Benita A. Pearson said that because policyholder Enerfab was implicated in the workers' lawsuits against FirstEnergy Generation LLC, Valley Forge had a duty to defend FirstEnergy in those suits even if the contractor wasn't being sued directly. FirstEnergy sued Valley Forge in the Northern District of Ohio in October, seeking a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS