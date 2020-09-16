Carnival Taps Compliance Pro To Head Internal Investigations

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Carnival Corp. said Wednesday it has appointed a deputy chief ethics and compliance officer to head up its incident analysis group overseeing internal investigations, a move that comes after federal authorities suggested that the cruise line's investigative function isn't up to snuff with the requirements of a court-appointed compliance overhaul. Peter Hutchison, formerly vice president of governance at Carnival UK, will head up an existing team of investigators and assist in improving investigative functions throughout the organization, according to an announcement from the cruise line. He will start Sept. 25. Hutchison will oversee the investigations for incidents involving health, environment, safety...

