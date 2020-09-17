House Lawmakers Spar Over Trump FCC's 4-Year Legacy

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The House Energy and Commerce Committee wrestled on Thursday over how the past four years of the Trump administration's Federal Communications Commission will be viewed, with Republicans highlighting broadband expansion and the chamber's controlling party pointing to major failures in protecting consumers. The fully virtual oversight hearing that convened all five FCC members was marked by sharper-than-usual exchanges, including subcommittee Chairman Mike Doyle, D-Pa., chiding FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr for speaking out of turn and another lawmaker scolding colleagues to "get it together, members" when he was interrupted by background noise from an unmuted mic. Full committee Chairman Rep. Frank Pallone,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS