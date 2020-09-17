Homeowner Seeks $3M From Architect For Botched Redesign

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A homeowner on the Upper West Side of Manhattan sued her former architect for at least $3 million in New York state court after he allegedly failed to follow the design plans for multiple elements of a renovation project, charged her for the replacement work and caused delays. Thomas Vail and his firm Vail Associates Architects were sued in state court Wednesday by Alvia Rahman over the renovation project, with the homeowner accusing Vail of architectural malpractice, breaking their contract and more. Among other things, Vail allegedly failed to bring on certified engineers to ensure the renovations complied with local building...

