FCC Cements $9M Retrans Dispute Penalty Against Stations

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has tossed an appeal from 18 broadcast television stations after the agency decided the stations violated good faith negotiation requirements when arranging retransmission deals with AT&T and proposed fines totaling more than $9 million against the stations. In a Tuesday opinion and order, the FCC denied the TV stations' request to reconsider a decision that said they refused to negotiate, unreasonably delayed negotiations and failed to respond to AT&T's retransmission proposals in mid-2019. Because of these violations, the agency decided to fine each station the maximum $512,228, the first time the commission had levied fines for violation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS