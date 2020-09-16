Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Suit Says Electric-Truck Co. Nikola Misled Investors

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Nikola Corp. was hit with a proposed class action in Arizona federal court on Tuesday alleging the electric-truck maker has overhyped the viability of its hydrogen fuel cell technology and business prospects, as Nikola grapples with accusations it misled investors and a possible federal investigation.

Plaintiff Daniel Borteanu kicked off a suit alleging Nikola and its top executives have taken investors for a ride with exaggerated claims about its zero-emissions technology, and references short-seller Hindenburg Research's Sept. 10 report calling Nikola an "intricate fraud" that's formed partnerships with some of the largest legacy auto companies in the world in a "desperation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!