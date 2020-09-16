Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attys Clash Over Fees In $25M Coffee False Ad Settlement

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who secured a $25 million settlement for buyers in a false advertising class action against Sturm Foods Inc. asked an Illinois federal court on Wednesday to confirm $8.3 million in fees and their distribution, saying another attorney in the case is trying to give himself "a greater piece of the pie."

Attorneys with Ward & Cooper LLC, Maizes & Maizes LLP and Hershenson Rosenberg-Wohl took aim at Peter Burke of Crumley Roberts, who they say is walking back statements made while they sought approval of the settlement and fees in order to get his firm a larger percentage of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!