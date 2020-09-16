Attys Clash Over Fees In $25M Coffee False Ad Settlement

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who secured a $25 million settlement for buyers in a false advertising class action against Sturm Foods Inc. asked an Illinois federal court on Wednesday to confirm $8.3 million in fees and their distribution, saying another attorney in the case is trying to give himself "a greater piece of the pie." Attorneys with Ward & Cooper LLC, Maizes & Maizes LLP and Hershenson Rosenberg-Wohl took aim at Peter Burke of Crumley Roberts, who they say is walking back statements made while they sought approval of the settlement and fees in order to get his firm a larger percentage of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS