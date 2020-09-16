Frontier Gets OK For Up To $6.5B In Ch. 11 Financing

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday gave cable provider Frontier Communications Corp. permission to take out as much as $6.5 billion in debtor-in-possession financing to keep itself in business as it works toward finalizing its Chapter 11 plan. At a remote hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain approved the package, which will enable Frontier to draw on between $2.3 billion and $6.5 billion to fund the business in what could be a monthslong wait for its Chapter 11 plan to go into effect. Frontier filed for Chapter 11 protection in April, saying issues with integrating recent acquisitions, "fierce" competition, changing...

