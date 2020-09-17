Investment Manager Sues Law Firm Over $12M Jury Loss

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 11:14 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut venture fund manager has sued a New England business law firm for at least the second time, claiming the firm provided bad advice that led to an $11.9 million judgment against him after a business divorce with his former partner. On Wednesday, Westport, Conn.-based venture fund manager Aashish Kalra sued Adler Pollock & Sheehan PC and former Adler Pollock partner Michael Gilleran, now of FisherBroyles, over legal advice they provided as Kalra went through a business divorce with former partner Rashkitt Chugh over the business Kalra and Chugh launched together in 2006, Trikona Advisers Ltd. Kalra says Adler Pollock...

