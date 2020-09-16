LATAM Says Chilean Consumer Group Can't Lift Ch. 11 Stay

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- LATAM Airlines objected Wednesday in New York bankruptcy court to a motion from a Chilean consumer advocacy group seeking to lift the automatic stay of litigation in LATAM's Chapter 11 case so that a lawsuit over canceled flights can move forward in Chile. The debtor said in its objection that lifting the stay at this point would be premature and inappropriate given the stage of the Chapter 11 case and the status of the Chilean action over damages arising from flights canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Were this court to grant the lift stay motion, a conflict with the courts...

